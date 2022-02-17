Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Head-To-Head Survey

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.22 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00

Blue Owl Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

