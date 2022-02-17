Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 89,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,317. The stock has a market cap of $957.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Blucora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

