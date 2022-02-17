Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $225,311.64

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $225,311.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00107058 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

