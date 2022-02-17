Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

