Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BXSL has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

