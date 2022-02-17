BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 225

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTA. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.68).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

