BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 225

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTA. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.68).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's
