BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,586 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Utah Medical Products worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $348.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.