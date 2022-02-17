BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of comScore worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in comScore by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SCOR stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

