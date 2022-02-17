BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $744.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

