BlackRock Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sientra worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SIEN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

