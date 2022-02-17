BlackRock Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

