BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inotiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $572.43 million, a PE ratio of -131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.