BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904,885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 826.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

