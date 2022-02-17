BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $105,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $78.82 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.