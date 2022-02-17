Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Shares of BLBX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.