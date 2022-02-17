Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.63 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 2,110,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,294. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

