BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 662.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142,948 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Shares of BTCM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 573,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.02. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.