BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of BTCM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 573,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. BIT Mining has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $216.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.02.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

