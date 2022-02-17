BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of BTCM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 573,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. BIT Mining has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $216.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.02.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million for the quarter.
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
