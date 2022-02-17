Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Up 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €43.40 ($49.32) and last traded at €43.40 ($49.32). Approximately 182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($49.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.54, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.79 million and a PE ratio of -60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.04.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

