BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.20

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as low as C$8.10. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 578 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on BioSyent and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19. The stock has a market cap of C$100.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

