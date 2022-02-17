BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $5.60 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.