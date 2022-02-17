Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Bio-Path stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
