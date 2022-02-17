Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.