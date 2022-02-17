Binance USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.78 billion and approximately $4.50 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107112 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007591 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,795,128,020 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

