Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $383,244.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105834 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 39,975,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

