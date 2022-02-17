Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,138. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

