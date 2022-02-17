BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 185,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after buying an additional 690,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,162,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 835,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 965,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 168,779 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

