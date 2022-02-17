BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.
BGC Partners stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 185,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
