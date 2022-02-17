Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $606.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.