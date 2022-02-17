BENQI (QI) Price Down 13.6% This Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. BENQI has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

