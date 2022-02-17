Benchmark Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $200.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.45% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.92.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

