Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 249,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,174. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $529.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 438,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

