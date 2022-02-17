Beam Market Cap Tops $42.24 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Beam has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $16.35 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001047 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,991,600 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

