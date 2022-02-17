Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Cognex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Cognex stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

