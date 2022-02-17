Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 67.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

