Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 4,125 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,922. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $413.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

