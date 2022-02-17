Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 56.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.88.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

