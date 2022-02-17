Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 30,285 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 354.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

