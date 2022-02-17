Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 228,738 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 305.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 228,738 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

ET stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

