Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE BTE remained flat at $C$5.09 during trading on Wednesday. 5,567,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,895. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

