Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.91.

BAX stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.14. 72,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,615. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

