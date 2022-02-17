BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Increased to €72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($81.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $65.72.
About BAWAG Group

