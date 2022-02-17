BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Increased to €72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($81.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

