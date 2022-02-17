BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 51.99 ($0.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.62).
About BATM Advanced Communications
