BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 51.99 ($0.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.62).

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

