Barrick Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.36. The company has a market cap of C$50.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

