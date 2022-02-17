Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.65) to GBX 832 ($11.26) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 850 ($11.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

