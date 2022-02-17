Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barnes is well-poised to benefit from strength across businesses, solid product offerings and focus on innovation in the quarters ahead. The company’s policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks works in its favor. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings at the low end of the $1.83-$1.93 per share range, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12-18%. Organic sales are expected to grow 10% year over year. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in the aerospace aftermarket businesses due to low aircraft utilization is concerning. Issues with the supply chain and inflation in costs weigh on the company’s industrial business. International businesses are also exposed to related headwinds. Its earnings estimates have been stable for 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE:B opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,622,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

