Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 239,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CorMedix by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CorMedix by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 157,536 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.