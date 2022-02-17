Barclays PLC Buys 744 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 48.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRT. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.