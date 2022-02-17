Barclays PLC Buys 4,671 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZN opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $681.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.33%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

