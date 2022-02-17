Barclays PLC Acquires 11,007 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 151.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Express were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Express by 13.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

