Barclays Lowers PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target to GBX 237

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 237 ($3.21) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZC stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £870.31 million and a PE ratio of -169.17. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is presently -4.83%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($27,198.92).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.