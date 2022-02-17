Barclays Lowers Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target to GBX 120

Currys (LON:CURY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 101.10 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 93.75 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

About Currys

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

